Looking back: Inside the newsroom on Sept. 11, 2001

On the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, I was designing the News & Record's front page for Sept. 12. Designers put the stories on the page and decide which pictures will run where.
But that night, there were about six people hovering behind me. I wasn't deciding anything.
The newsroom was a weird place to be that whole day. People came in on their day off to help out, many doing tasks that weren't part of their usual jobs. The sports editor sent the sports writers to work with the news team.
The normal chattiness and bustle of the newsroom were missing. The camaraderie and family atmosphere that were usually present were replaced by a serious, somber mood.
The editors decided to put out a bulldog edition, which is newspaper slang for a separate, early edition of the paper. It was a huge undertaking, but our editors thought it was the best way to get the latest information to our readers the same day.
Something like that requires help from every department. Papers are usually planned, organized and put together over the course of a couple of days. But for the bulldog, everything happened over the course of three or four hours. And everything had to be done and released before we could begin the normal Sept. 12 paper.
The pages had to be set up, the stories and photos had to be chosen from the hundreds of options from The Associated Press. Each page had to be designed and edited and proofread. Plates had to be made to go on the press. The pressroom workers had to set up the press for a special edition. And there are a ton of other processes in between. Not to mention needing people to get the papers out to readers that same afternoon. People from all over the building and every department stood on street corners and on highway medians around Greensboro to hawk the bulldog editions that day.
Emotions
I worked as a phlebotomist during college. Through a lab tech friend, I got a full-time job taking blood from patients at the hospital. It seemed a little scary at first, but it sounded better and paid more than working at the mall.
During my time as a phlebotomist, I watched some babies come into this world, and I watched people leave this world — some old, after a full life of memories, but some, way too young. But when you work in that kind of environment, you can't stop just because someone has passed on. You have tons of other patients waiting on you to do your job for them. After a while, I started to worry that maybe I was growing cold-hearted.
Why didn't I get sad and cry and respond to death in the "normal" way?
But I realized that I wasn't allowing myself to relate to the situation. I was compartmentalizing my feelings. I had neat little boxes where I could pack away my emotions. It was necessary to set aside my personal feelings so I could move on to the next person and do my job.
But those deaths often did catch up with me later. When something reminded me of a patient or a situation.
Trauma
On that September day in 2001, I found myself compartmentalizing again. I had to look through hundreds of photos from the scene in New York. The planes, the buildings, the people who jumped from the highest floors. The rescue workers, the people covered in dust and soot, the workers walking across the bridges just trying to make it home.
There were people falling from the building with arms and legs waving. Then there were those who dove head first. There were people with broken eyeglasses and only wearing one shoe. There were people whose faces were so coated in dust, they were having a hard time figuring out which way to go. It was a lot to handle.
The higher-ups at the paper recognized that we had seen and read traumatic things. So a couple of days later, they brought in a counselor to talk to us. I appreciated that they made the effort. Most of us had covered traumatic events before, but nothing compared to Sept. 11.
I designed pages in every section of the paper at one time or another, but I don't remember the overwhelming majority of them.
But I don't think I'll ever forget the evening of Sept. 11.
Kim Mills, who was a page designer on Sept. 11, 2001, is now the features and entertainment editor for the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.