Looking back: Inside the newsroom on Sept. 11, 2001

On the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, I was designing the News & Record's front page for Sept. 12. Designers put the stories on the page and decide which pictures will run where.

But that night, there were about six people hovering behind me. I wasn't deciding anything.

The newsroom was a weird place to be that whole day. People came in on their day off to help out, many doing tasks that weren't part of their usual jobs. The sports editor sent the sports writers to work with the news team.

The normal chattiness and bustle of the newsroom were missing. The camaraderie and family atmosphere that were usually present were replaced by a serious, somber mood.

The editors decided to put out a bulldog edition, which is newspaper slang for a separate, early edition of the paper. It was a huge undertaking, but our editors thought it was the best way to get the latest information to our readers the same day.

Something like that requires help from every department. Papers are usually planned, organized and put together over the course of a couple of days. But for the bulldog, everything happened over the course of three or four hours. And everything had to be done and released before we could begin the normal Sept. 12 paper.