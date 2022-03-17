Looking back: The start of COVID-19 in Guilford County

Two years ago this week, March 14 fell on a Saturday. The first cases of coronavirus had started cropping up in North Carolina and Guilford County. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered limits on gatherings and shut down the state's public schools for two weeks.
Today, the highly contagious respiratory virus is on the wane again, after spikes amid the delta and omicron variants. New cases and hospitalizations are dropping, the rate of positive tests is at 2.6% and 71% of the adult population is vaccinated against the illness, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data as of Wednesday.
Since March 2020, COVID-19 has played a role in the deaths of more than 23,000 people in the state, NCDHHS data shows. Of those, 1,132 came from Guilford County.
Two years later, here's a look back at some of what was happening in Guilford County during those early days of the pandemic:
Schools close
Guilford County Schools leaders spent that weekend working out how to help needy children who rely on school meals during that shutdown and working out other logistics.
The week before, the ACC Men's Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum ended just two days after it started, with Florida State crowned the champion.
First case On March 17, county health officials announced the first confirmed case in Guilford County. City Council called an emergency session to discuss plans by then-City Manager David Parrish for mitigating the spread of coronavirus. It included shutting down public sites such as libraries and parks and recreation facilities and suspending building code enforcement work, for example.
"This is going to be tough," he told council members. "This is going to be a difficult time for small business owners, for families, for our employees, for a lot of the other employees."
Last call
St. Patrick's Day that year became a final hurrah of sorts as bars and restaurants were ordered to close indoor sales that day.
Tanger opening delayed
And other venues started canceling events, including the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which pushed its opening date to what ended up being September 2021.
Scenes
Here's a look at some photos from that time:
Photos: Men's ACC Tournament canceled
Florida State's Dominik Olejniczak holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
ACCChampionship
Florida State's Devin Vassell (24) hugs assistant coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young after the Seminoles were awarded the ACC Championship trophy following the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Mike Lemcke sits alone in the stands after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record)
ACCChampionship
Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) holds the ACC Tournament Championship trophy following the announcement that the remainder of the games would be canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Florida State’s RayQuan Evans listens as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday in Greensboro.
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Florida State waits in the tunnel before the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford presents Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and his players the ACC Tournament Championship trophy on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum after announcing the remaining games would be canceled.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Florida State players applaud members of the Clemson basketball team during the trophy presentation following the cancellation of the ACC Tournament.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford stands on the court at Greensboro Coliseum after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Members of the media photograph and film players on the Florida State men's basketball team after they were awarded the ACC Tournament championship trophy after the remainder of the tournament was cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
N.C. State fans sit in the Greensboro Coliseum prior to the announcement that the remainder of the games in the ACC Tournament would be cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Members of the Clemson pep band perform to an empty Greensboro Coliseum before the ACC announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
An empty Greensboro Coliseum prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks with members of the media after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
An empty Greensboro Coliseum prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Members of the Clemson pep band perform to an empty Greensboro Coliseum before the ACC announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Florida State's Devin Vassell (24) listens as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Florida State’s Justin Lindner (from left), Nathanael Jack and Anthony Polite listen as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks with members of the media after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Mike Lemcke wears a homemade mask as he sits in the Greensboro Coliseum after ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Tournament 2020 watch party in Greensboro
What was planned as a Tournament Town ACC Tournament watch party turned into a Big East Tournament watch party outside the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 12, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
ACC Tournament 2020 watch party in Greensboro
Courtney Sparrow, Ashley Wall and Beth Boulton watch the TV monitor displaying a Big East Tournament game instead of the ACC Tournament at a watch party outside the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 12, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
ACC Tournament 2020 watch party in Greensboro
A small crowd turned out for Tournament Town ACC Tournament watch party at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 12, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
ACC Tournament 2020
Guests leave the Sheraton Hotel at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro on Thursday. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
ACC Tournament 2020
A logo from the 2016 ACC Tournament on the rear window of a vehicle from Virginia in the parking lot of the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, NC on March 12, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
ACCChampionship
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACCChampionship
Tommy Taylor, an installer with Conder Flag, folds up an ACC Tournament sign at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACCChampionship
Elliott Brown, an installer with Conder Flag, removes ACC Tournament signs at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACCChampionship
Elliott Brown, an installer with Conder Flag, removes ACC Tournament signs at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACCChampionship
Members of the production crew pack up at center court of the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACCChampionship
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACCChampionship
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Canceled
A group of tailgaters pack up for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bill "The Comissioner" Steed, right, organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
ACC Canceled
Chuck Crotts cooks chicken wings for his friends at a N.C. State themed tailgate in the parking lot after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The group of about 10 Wolfpack fans were proud of the team's undefeated record in the tournament and confident that their team would have beaten Duke in the afternoon game.
ACC Canceled
Bryan Jones and his friends pack up cars for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bill "The Comissioner" Steed organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
ACC Canceled
Bill "The Comissioner" Steed and his friends pack up cars for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Steed organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
ACC Canceled
Chuck Crotts cooks chicken wings for his friends at a N.C. State themed tailgate in the parking lot after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The group of about 10 Wolfpack fans were proud of the team's undefeated record in the tournament and confident that their team would have beaten Duke in the afternoon game.
ACC Canceled
The sidewalk leading to the entrance of the Greensboro Coliseum is empty after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament was canceled by ACC officials in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Photos: As bars close down by state order, 'last call' at Stumble Stilskins
stumbles
A group shares hand sanitizer at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Gov. Roy Cooper called for bars and restaurants to close for dine-in in N.C. by 5 pm. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record)
stumbles
A group of women cheers at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Shawna Chrismon (left) rubs Stephanie Shery's back as she gets a hug from Kevin Chrismon (right) at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Patrons stand outside as the news plays on a T.V. inside at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Chris Flathers makes a toast with the crowd at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Chris Flathers hands out shots at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Maia Kamil (left) reaches over the bar to kiss Shelby Guions at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Chris Flathers makes a toast with the crowd at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Vike Butler cheers by the bar at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Patrons gather for an hour long St. Patrick's day celebration at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Robert Triplin (from left), Deanna Mabry and Eddie McLaughlin drink at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
stumbles
Justin Cohiba (left) and Junior Bacon share a hug as their shift ends at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Photos: Guilford County Schools deliver meals to needy students
School Meals
Jelissa Thomas (right) packs sack lunches in the Grimsley High School cafeteria for children in need on Monday, March 16.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Meals
Chanel Campbell loads a box of sack lunches on a school at Grimsley in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
School Meals
Meals for children in need are loaded onto school buses at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Monday, March 16.
School Meals
Snack lunches ready for delivery in the dining room of the Grimsley High School cafeteria.
School Meals
Buses stage to pick up meals to deliver to children in need at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Monday, March 16.
School Meals
Jerry Patterson and Daisy Roulhac coordinate buses staging to deliver meals to children in need at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Monday, March 16.
School Meals
Jerry Patterson uses two-way radio to coordinate buses staging to deliver meals to children in need at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Monday, March 16.
