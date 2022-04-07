Looking for a summer job? Greensboro launches new website to connect youths with employers

GREENSBORO — For a second summer the Greensboro Police Department and its partners are seeking 500 jobs for youths (ages 14 to 21) to provide paid opportunities for a structured learning employment training environment.

Police Chief Brian James' Summer Youth Employment Initiative has a new website, https://500jobsgso.org/, for youths to register for employment, according to a news release from the police department.

Partnerships with NCWorks-NextGen, Guilford County Schools, Cone Health, Ralph Lauren, Food Lion, McDonald's, Koury Convention Center have been renewed for the program. The website also provides opportunities for new employers or sponsors to join the program and provide or underwrite summer internships.

The eight-week program, which includes personal skills training for youths seeking employment, kicked off last summer to help keep teenagers busy and off the streets. It is also part of James' initiative to curb violence in Greensboro.

"When we invest in our youth, it improves the quality of life for our city, our neighborhoods, and our families,'' James said in a news release. The program is open to Guilford County residents.

"We changed a lot of lives last summer and are grateful for the support the 500 Jobs initiative received from all of our sponsors and partners," said Tifanie Rudd, who leads the project with a team of volunteers and department staff. "We are still seeking companies and organizations, and individuals to make this happen."

Rudd has been in talks with GTCC to also help provide skills training as the program hopes to generate experiences in aviation, healthcare, automotive repair, along with general employment categories.

The first of two summer job career fairs for young adults will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. The date for the second job fair was not announced.

Employers who would like to hire Guilford County youths for the summer should visit the employers jobs portal on the 500JobsGSO website. Or contact Rudd by email at t_rudd@500jobsgso.org or call 336-988-2437.