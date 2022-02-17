Lost lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 shows up just in time for Graham woman to claim the prize

GRAHAM — A half-million dollar lottery ticket — lost for more than five months — resurfaced Tuesday, allowing an Alamance County woman to claim the Cash 5 jackpot just before her ticket expired.

Ana Maya of Graham, a 32-year-old customer service worker, bought the Quick Pick ticket for the Sep. 6 Cash 5 drawing, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery. The ticket was worth $532,234.

Maya said she won the prize while she was in the process of moving to a new house, so she packed the winning ticket in one of her moving boxes, the release said. When she started unpacking, the lottery ticket was missing. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires.

“These last couple of months have been very stressful trying to find it,” Maya said in the release. “I totally forgot where I put it.”

As Maya searched, time was running out. The ticket was scheduled to expire on March 6. She finally found the ticket on Tuesday in one of her old notebooks from high school. She said she must have put it in there for safekeeping.

“I was very, very relieved when I finally found it,” Maya said. “That was the last place I would have looked.”