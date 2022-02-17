 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lost lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 shows up just in time for Graham woman to claim the prize
0 Comments
alert top story

Lost lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 shows up just in time for Graham woman to claim the prize

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRAHAM — A half-million dollar lottery ticket — lost for more than five months — resurfaced Tuesday, allowing an Alamance County woman to claim the Cash 5 jackpot just before her ticket expired.

Ana Maya of Graham, a 32-year-old customer service worker, bought the Quick Pick ticket for the Sep. 6 Cash 5 drawing, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery. The ticket was worth $532,234.

Maya said she won the prize while she was in the process of moving to a new house, so she packed the winning ticket in one of her moving boxes, the release said. When she started unpacking, the lottery ticket was missing. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“These last couple of months have been very stressful trying to find it,” Maya said in the release. “I totally forgot where I put it.”

As Maya searched, time was running out. The ticket was scheduled to expire on March 6. She finally found the ticket on Tuesday in one of her old notebooks from high school. She said she must have put it in there for safekeeping.

“I was very, very relieved when I finally found it,” Maya said. “That was the last place I would have looked.”

Maya purchased the ticket from Huff’s Interstate on Maple Avenue in Burlington. She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $346,005.

In the release, Maya said she wants to set some money aside for her two small children, pay some bills, invest some and take a vacation.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet owners compete with dogs in first ever 'Canicross' event

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 injured in shooting early Saturday at Greensboro nightclub, police say
Crime

3 injured in shooting early Saturday at Greensboro nightclub, police say

Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. to Trust, a nightclub at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd., in response to a report of multiple shooting victims, police said in a news release. Guilford County EMS took one person to the hospital and two people were taken there by private vehicle, police said. All had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert