Loud noises, flames next week at New Garden and Lawndale possible as part of gas line maintenance work

GREENSBORO — If you live, work or drive by New Garden Road and Lawndale Drive next week, you might hear some loud noises or see flames shooting into the air.

No need to worry though, city officials say. It's all part of gas line maintenance.

Piedmont Natural Gas will be performing routine pipeline maintenance Monday through March 17 near the intersection of New Garden Road and Lawndale Drive, the city said in a news release.

The flames people might see come from technicians burning off excess natural gas from lines. This type of work also can produce loud noises and the smell of natural gas in the air.

Piedmont Natural Gas says the work is safe and controlled, and performed in cooperation with local fire departments, according to the release.