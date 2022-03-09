Loud noises, tall flame and the smell of gas possible in New Garden and Lawndale area as part of gas line maintenance work

Excess gas that is left in pipelines after maintenance is burned off in a process called flaring.

GREENSBORO — If you live, work or drive by New Garden Road East in the next few days, you might hear some loud noises, see a tall flame and maybe even smell natural gas.

It's likely from routine pipeline maintenance being performed by Piedmont Natural Gas, according to a news release from the company.

Barring any bad weather, the maintenance will occur from Thursday through Tuesday in the area of 2519 New Garden Road East, between Lawndale Drive and Lake Jeanette Road, PNG said in the release.

The flame people might see comes from technicians burning off excess natural gas from lines. PNG says the work is safe and controlled, and performed in cooperation with local fire departments.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe) and people in the area also may notice a whistling sound.