 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loud noises, tall flame and the smell of gas possible in New Garden and Lawndale area as part of gas line maintenance work
0 Comments
top story

Loud noises, tall flame and the smell of gas possible in New Garden and Lawndale area as part of gas line maintenance work

  • 0

Excess gas that is left in pipelines after maintenance is burned off in a process called flaring.

GREENSBORO — If you live, work or drive by New Garden Road East in the next few days, you might hear some loud noises, see a tall flame and maybe even smell natural gas.

It's likely from routine pipeline maintenance being performed by Piedmont Natural Gas, according to a news release from the company.

Barring any bad weather, the maintenance will occur from Thursday through Tuesday in the area of 2519 New Garden Road East, between Lawndale Drive and Lake Jeanette Road, PNG said in the release.

The flame people might see comes from technicians burning off excess natural gas from lines. PNG says the work is safe and controlled, and performed in cooperation with local fire departments.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe) and people in the area also may notice a whistling sound. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine health system 'engulfed' in war crisis, says WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert