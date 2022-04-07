Love dogs? You might want to check out this festival at Bur-Mil Park and help heartworm-positive pooches, too.

GREENSBORO — A festival at Bur-Mil Park on Sunday truly is for the dogs.

The Must Love Dogs/Spring Festival will feature music, food trucks, a beer/cider garden, vendors selling products and treats for dogs and, of course, dogs. There's even an Easter egg hunt for the pooches, though they must be leashed and fully vaccinated.

But the festival has a special purpose, too: Raising awareness of heartworm prevention as well as money to pay for treatment for dogs who have the disease.

"Everyone participating is donating portions of their sales to our Have a Heart program," said Stephen Carlson, community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the county animal shelter's Have-a-Heart Fund. The fund helps pay for the treatment of heartworm-positive dogs that are adopted from the shelter.

Heartworms are spread by mosquitos and can cause heart failure, severe lung disease and damage to other organs.

"Heartworms are worms that infect a dog's heart and kind of strangles the circulation," said the shelter's Assistant Director Lisa Lee. "They are brought upon by infected mosquitoes. So that's why you'll see a lot of outdoor dogs become heartworm-positive.

"Typically our population at the shelter for heartworm-positive dogs are between 30 to 40%," Lee said. As of Wednesday, there were 28 heartworm-positive dogs available for adoption.

"Once they are heartworm-free, they can have a happy, playful, healthy life," she said.

Preventative medicine is available in the form of a monthly chewable pill and costs about $10, depending upon the size of the dog.

Once a dog has heartworms, treatment can cost anywhere from $400 to more than $1,000 and lasts about six months.

"That's why we tell everybody to have all their animals on heartworm prevention," Lee said, "to be able to prevent this disease and it will save them in the long run."

