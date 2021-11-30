Love thy neighbor: It's GivingTuesday, so let's help Guilford 'keep the good going'

Milholin is hoping to match a donation of $15,500 from the Summit Rotary and the Rotary Clubs of District 7690.

Donate at outofthegardenproject.org.

"Through the power of collective generosity," Milholin said, "together, we can change our community."

The Guilford Green Foundation has a long tradition of focusing on challenges facing the local gay community and offers a hub of activities and resources for people who are gay and their allies.

A new scholarship there is named after the late Pearl Berlin, a hero in the fight for marriage equality, and is an example of the projects that the group would like to continue thinking up. Berlin and her partner of 52 years, Ellen "Lennie" Gerber, were plaintiffs in the lawsuit that upended North Carolina’s Amendment One, which defined marriage as between a man and a women.

The scholarship is awarded in amounts up to $3,000 and is open to graduating, college-bound seniors who have demonstrated leadership in the LGBTQ community.

Applications are due Feb. 28.