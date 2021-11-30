Love thy neighbor: It's GivingTuesday, so let's help Guilford 'keep the good going'

GREENSBORO — The Friends of Guilford County Animal Shelter are excited by what GivingTuesday could bring.
They'll take part in their first global day of giving with an event at Joymongers Brewing Co. that includes a silent auction for dog training, massages, store gift cards and other items. There will also be images of adoptable dogs from the new Guilford County Animal Resource Center. Joymongers is also donating a percentage of beverage sales today.
"We are trying to get programs and items for the shelter that either the county can't afford or is out of their reach," said Anna Dancy, a founding member of the nonprofit.
Today is GivingTuesday, a day of generosity that helps people and organizations transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.
The day of giving, which has gained in popularity and not incidentally follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, encourages people to support nonprofit organizations and projects in their communities with tax-deductible donations.
And in the nonprofit world, every dollar helps to fulfill a goal.
In 2020, supporters gave an estimated $2.47 billion during the 24 hours of GivingTuesday in the U.S. alone, according to the nonprofit behind the movement.
The GivingTuesday organization calls it "a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity."
Local nonprofit organizations expressed hope that today's donations will help them serve those in need.
"For us, that means supporting our local arts community, whether it is ArtsGreensboro or your favorite arts organization," said Catena Bergevin.
Bergevin serves as development director for the nonprofit organization, the city's largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy.
Learn more and contribute at artsgreensboro.org.
For ArtsGreensboro, GivingTuesday is part of its overall annual ArtsFund Campaign, which supports grantmaking programs, the shared service program, professional development and advocacy efforts for the local art community.
A new ArtsGreensboro grant program called the Community Elevation Grant will provide resources for art-based community projects with artists and other creatives working together with neighborhood residents.
ArtsGreensboro will pilot the program in early 2022 at the Renaissance Shopping Center in east Greensboro.
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, which presents the annual Carolina Blues Festival, hopes that the day's donations help it to reach its $10,000 capital campaign year-end goal.
Learn more and donate at piedmontblues.org.
If it reaches $2,500 today, an anonymous donor will match it.
For those who donate $100 or more to Greensboro Ballet by 9 p.m. Tuesday, it will give something in return: a 10% discount on tickets to its annual production of "The Nutcracker" at the Carolina Theatre.
Donate at www.greensboroballet.org/online-donations. Greensboro Ballet directs all contributions to its programming efforts.
The Out of the Garden Project — behind area mobile markets, urban teaching farms and backpack programs working with schools — is asking for much-needed help during the pandemic.
The group, which started a drive-thru distribution, has partnered with churches, other nonprofits, restaurants, businesses and individuals.
"I’m reaching out today with the hope that you will join us on #GivingTuesday to keep the good going," Don Milholin, who started the nonprofit with his wife, Kristy, shared in a mass email.
Milholin is hoping to match a donation of $15,500 from the Summit Rotary and the Rotary Clubs of District 7690.
Donate at outofthegardenproject.org.
"Through the power of collective generosity," Milholin said, "together, we can change our community."
The Guilford Green Foundation has a long tradition of focusing on challenges facing the local gay community and offers a hub of activities and resources for people who are gay and their allies.
A new scholarship there is named after the late Pearl Berlin, a hero in the fight for marriage equality, and is an example of the projects that the group would like to continue thinking up. Berlin and her partner of 52 years, Ellen "Lennie" Gerber, were plaintiffs in the lawsuit that upended North Carolina’s Amendment One, which defined marriage as between a man and a women.
The scholarship is awarded in amounts up to $3,000 and is open to graduating, college-bound seniors who have demonstrated leadership in the LGBTQ community.
Applications are due Feb. 28.
"It is a day to give back to our communities and support causes that are important to us," the organization says on its website.
Donate at guilfordgreenfoundation.org.
The Friends of Guilford County Animal Shelter, which is seeking GivingTuesday support for the first time, hopes to next donate dog beds to the shelter. They've already donated 300 Nylabone chew toys.
The group's board includes current and past employees of the shelter— a dog trainer and an animal behaviorist among them — and volunteers with a wide array of backgrounds.
"Everything that we earn or get donated to us goes straight to the shelter animals," Dancy said.
