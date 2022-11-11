Lung cancer surgery has come a long way, but early detection is key

Joyce Shockley had more to celebrate on Oct. 1 than just her 40th wedding anniversary.

The Eden resident had just come home from the hospital — 36 hours after having a cancerous nodule removed from her lung.

“The Lord had blessed me with this being caught early, the team they had put in place," Shockley said Friday. “I was going to do everything I possibly could with His help to get through it as soon as I could.”

Shockley, 68, is now considered cancer free and is cleared to resume all her regular activities, including caring for an elderly friend. One thing she did give up was smoking.

Her physicians at Cone Health say Shockley’s early diagnosis made her eligible for surgery.

“Most of our patients, unfortunately … are diagnosed at an advanced stage,” said Dr. Bradley Icard, a pulmonary and critical care provider. “Most lung cancers, 60% of them, are diagnosed at above a stage three or stage four and those patients aren't surgical.”

Shockley’s cancer was detected when her primary care physician recommended she get a low-dose CT chest scan.

“When that came back, they saw a small shadow they thought … was concerning,” Shockley said.

A positron emission tomography scan about six weeks later indicated it was cancer.

That’s when Icard and Dr. Harrell Lightfoot — and a couple of robots — got involved.

Icard conducted a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy on Shockley.

“So the patient gets intubated, and there's a tube that's put down in their trachea,” Icard said.

Then, using a three-dimensional reconstruction of the lung based on a CT scan, Icard guides an ultra-thin catheter to where the lesion is located on the lung.

“And so we find that lesion while it's moving, (remember, Shockley is still breathing,) stick a needle or brush into it and make a tissue diagnosis,” Icard said.

Once malignancy is confirmed, the area is marked with dye to allow Lightfoot, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, to easily see what area needs to be removed.

Lightfoot then performed robotic-assisted surgery on Shockley to remove the nodule.

Making small incisions — about half an inch — he placed ports for the robotic instruments. Then, using nearby a console, Lightfoot used robotic arms to conduct the surgery. A specialized camera that bends and rotates gave him a full view inside the rib cage.

All of this was done in less than four hours, with Shockley asleep the whole time. “It’s a half-day event,” Icard said, adding that they do two to three of these a month.

“Most of that is the surgery, but it’s also waiting on the pathologist,” Lightfoot said.

And limiting patients to being put under anesthesia only once is a plus.

“A lot of my patients are getting older and getting sicker. And so sometimes the biggest risk is putting them to sleep,” he said.

“Twenty-some years ago we were cutting people in half just to get a diagnosis,” Lightfoot said. At that time, patients would require epidurals to help them manage the pain and they would be hospitalized for seven to 10 days, he said.

“And then the recovery would be two to three months, as opposed to three weeks,” Lightfoot said. “Unfortunately, a lot of times patients would have neuropathic pain for years after that operation.”

And with thoracotomy, where the thoracic cage has been adjusted, evidence shows some patients have ended up with scoliosis, he said.

Icard said thoracotomy patients can end up with chronic pain.

“With robotic surgery, most of my patients go home with Tylenol,” Lightfoot said.

Icard said the stigma associated with lung cancer can turn people away from getting tested.

While people regularly get mammograms or colonoscopies, they are not as eager to get a lung cancer screening, Icard said.

“Everybody's response is like, well, they might find something,” he said.

“There are options … for the treatment of lung cancer that allow patients to live long, healthy lives afterward. It is not the end of the road death sentence that has been carried for such a long time,” he said.

And earlier diagnoses mean better outcomes. Stage 1A malignancies for lung cancer have about a 95% five-year survival rate. But that drops substantially with later stages.

“All stages, stage one to stage four, have roughly a 22% five-year survival rate,” Icard said.

“The best way to cure lung cancer is to catch it early and people need to know what their risk factors are,” Lightfoot said. “Anybody that’s a smoker and smoking a significant amount for over 10-15 years, they should be screened.”

People can ask their primary care doctor to get screened, or they can call Cone Health at 336-522-8999 to schedule one.

Medicare and private insurance cover low-dose CT scan lung cancer screening if you meet qualifying criteria. Medicare covers annual screenings only until you are 77 years old.

Icard noted that one in five lung cancers diagnosed in the state are either in Guilford County or one of its eight contiguous counties.

“And that is because of the high prevalence of tobacco use that has been here for many years,” he said. “And as this population ages, we continue to see more and more patients with lung cancer in this area,” Icard said.

As for Shockley, she’s just glad to get on with her life.

“I'm very active," she said, "and I was determined to get back to that.”