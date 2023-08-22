GREENSBORO — In the early morning hours of Aug. 25, 1887, a mob lynched a Black teenager on what was then the outskirts of Greensboro.

Now, 136 years later, community members are planning to gather near the lynching site to honor Eugene Hairston and commemorate his slaying with soil from near where he was killed.

The ceremony to remember Guilford County’s only documented victim of lynching is set for Sept. 30.

The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project steering committee is pulling together the event with the approval and support of the Equal Justice Initiative and its National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to the remembrance project, Hairston was arrested in Colfax after being accused of assaulting a white 17-year-old in the woods near her grandmother’s house. A mob of masked men then rode from Kernersville to the Greensboro jail where he had been transferred, took Hairston out and hanged him near a schoolhouse.

Today, the Church of the Covenant, at 501 S. Mendenhall St., in Greensboro, stands near the site.

During a ceremony, from 10 a.m. to noon in the church’s fellowship hall, participants will place soil collected from the approximate location of his lynching into large glass jars engraved with his name.

The free event is open to the community. It will feature clerical leaders, elected officials, scholars, and artists, according to the group.

“The goals of this initiative are to foster healing and understanding around the legacy of racial violence; and to promote empathy, reconciliation, and a shared commitment to equal justice under the law,” the group said in a news release.

The group also has an online GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the ceremony. As of Monday morning, the group had raised $2,180 toward a $5,000 goal.

The GCCRP had hoped to hold the ceremony in May 2020, but postponed the event due to the pandemic. It is one of hundreds of groups across the country working along parallel paths to confront the legacy of racial terror lynching.

“What’s creating the conversation is acknowledging that there were over 4,700 lynchings in the United States, but we have to remember why,” committee member Jacqui Graves said in 2020. “And that’s really what we want to do. We want to know why. How can we avoid it? How can we improve?”

These groups looking to memorialize local lynching victims are part of one national community remembrance project created by the Equal Justice Institute, a nonprofit organization founded by lawyer Bryan Stevenson.

The organization represents people who were “illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced, or abused in state jails and prisons,” according to its website.

From there, the institute branched out to other work, including the establishment of a museum about the legacy of racial injustice, and the creation of the memorial to lynching victims.

EJI has identified more than 800 counties in the United States where at least one lynching has taken place, with Hairston’s death among those identified. And it has helped connect visitors to the memorial with others in their counties who share a common interest in researching the lynchings and memorializing the victims. That’s how the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project got its start in 2018.

One jar of soil from Hairston’s lynching site will be exhibited at At EJI”s Legacy museum in Montgomery, alongside other jars of soil collected by other groups from lynching sites in counties across the country.

The committee also has tentative plans to donate jars of soil to the Greensboro History Museum and the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro.