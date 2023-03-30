GREENSBORO — An exhibit featuring UNCG students' designs for spaces to commemorate Guilford County's sole known lynching victim opens Friday at the International Civil Rights Museum in downtown Greensboro.

That victim was Eugene Hairston, a Black teenager who was arrested in 1887 after being accused of assaulting a white 17-year-old, then kidnapped from jail and hanged by a mob.

The exhibit is called Design Activism: Imagining Spaces for Social Justice, Peace, and Reconciliation.

The opening reception for the exhibit will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday with a program beginning at 6:15 p.m.

It is free and open to the public on Friday night and included in the admission price for the museum thereafter. Face coverings are required.

Guilford County Community Remembrance Project and UNC-Greensboro's Departments of Interior Architecture and African American and African Diaspora Studies collaborated for the exhibit.

The GCCRP is one of hundreds of groups across the country working along parallel paths to confront the legacy of racial terror lynching, as part of a national community remembrance project created by the Equal Justice Institute, a nonprofit organization founded by lawyer Bryan Stevenson.

