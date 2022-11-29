 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mack Trucks donates $100,000 to ASPCA, creates matching fund for GivingTuesday

John Paglia III and Mack - Florida Environmental portrait.jpg

Mack Trucks announced it has donated $100,000 and created a matching campaign to the ASPCA for Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Pictured is John Paglia III, owner/president, Florida Express Environmental and his French bulldog Mack.

 Mack Trucks, Provided

GREENSBORO — Mack Trucks announced it has donated $100,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to create a matching fund for GivingTuesday.

This furry little kitten is one in 10,000 at the ASPCA Kitten Nursery in New York. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

GivingTuesday — the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving — encourages people to donate to organizations that rely heavily on individual contributions.

Mack Trucks' donation kicks off its "Partners for the Ride" social media campaign that showcases how pets enrich their owners’ lives. according to a news release from the company.

Mack truck owners and drivers are asked to post photos of their pets and their truck on social media channels using the hashtag #partnersfortheride with a link to donate to the ASPCA at aspca.org/donate.

