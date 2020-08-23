Mail-in voting: Here's what you need to know in North Carolina

Nearly 210,000 N.C. voters have already asked for an absentee mail-in ballot for the November general election as of Aug. 13, state election officials say. That's more than eight times as many as the 24,771 requests submitted through about the same time during the 2016 presidential election.
Election officials say fears over voting in person amid the coronavirus pandemic are fueling the desire to vote from afar rather than at a polling site this year. The State Board of Elections answers common questions about the process:
