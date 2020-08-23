You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mail-in voting: Here's what you need to know in North Carolina

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Nearly 210,000 N.C. voters have already asked for an absentee mail-in ballot for the November general election as of Aug. 13, state election officials say. That's more than eight times as many as the 24,771 requests submitted through about the same time during the 2016 presidential election.

Election officials say fears over voting in person amid the coronavirus pandemic are fueling the desire to vote from afar rather than at a polling site this year. The State Board of Elections answers common questions about the process:

Voting by mail

— Compiled by News & Record Staff Writer Jennifer Fernandez

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News