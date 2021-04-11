Major expansion at Greensboro Science Center brings new animals, a colony of treehouses and lots of technology and science

Dobrogosz calls cassowaries modern-day velociraptors. “Probably the most dangerous bird on the planet,” he said.

Cassowaries, which have a powerful kick, have a dagger-like claw on their inner toe that can grow up to 4 inches long.

Their habitat will include a short span of pavement with a “cassowary crossing” road sign.

“That’s the number one reason for their demise in the wild — hit by cars like a deer in America,” Dobrogosz said.

Another animal visitors will see is Bakari, the 14-year-old male okapi. The only living relative of the giraffe, okapis have striped legs similar to a zebra and are native to the Ituri Forest, a dense rainforest in Central Africa.

The animal, also referred to as a forest giraffe, is susceptible to sunburn.

“His skin feels like velvet, very unique,” Dobrogosz said. “That’s why there’s so many trees being put (in his habitat) because they really need the shade.”

And there’s more exotic animals to behold: The expansion has a small-cat complex, with space for four exhibits featuring the serval, fishing cat, black-footed cat and sand cat.