Maluma concert tour to make Greensboro Coliseum stop

GREENSBORO — Since the COVID-19 pandemic put concert tours on hold, it's been months since the Greensboro Coliseum announced a new one that would make a stop there.

But on Monday, it announced that Colombian singer-songwriter-actor Maluma would bring his Papi Juancho 2021 World Tour to the coliseum on Oct. 3.

“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next tour, I’m crying of joy,” Maluma said on Instagram. “I miss you guys, finallyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!”

The U.S. leg of his tour will kick off on Sept. 2 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., and will run until Oct. 24 at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

Cardenas Marketing Network, which is producing the fall tour, said in the announcement that “CMN will follow and comply with recommendations and guidelines imposed by governmental authorities and public health departments.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fall tour also will make pit stops in cities such as Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta, and Miami, to name a few, with additional tour dates potentially added in the coming weeks.

Maluma's songs have been described as reggaeton, Latin trap and pop.