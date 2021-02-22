Maluma concert tour to make Greensboro Coliseum stop

GREENSBORO — Since the COVID-19 pandemic put concert tours on hold, it's been months since the Greensboro Coliseum announced a new one that would make a stop there.
But on Monday, it announced that Colombian singer-songwriter-actor Maluma would bring his Papi Juancho 2021 World Tour to the coliseum on Oct. 3.
“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next tour, I’m crying of joy,” Maluma said on Instagram. “I miss you guys, finallyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!”
The U.S. leg of his tour will kick off on Sept. 2 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., and will run until Oct. 24 at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.
Cardenas Marketing Network, which is producing the fall tour, said in the announcement that “CMN will follow and comply with recommendations and guidelines imposed by governmental authorities and public health departments.”
The fall tour also will make pit stops in cities such as Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta, and Miami, to name a few, with additional tour dates potentially added in the coming weeks.
Maluma's songs have been described as reggaeton, Latin trap and pop.
"I couldn't be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage," Maluma said in the press release. "It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before..."
"This will be my fourth U.S. tour," he said, "and I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums ‘Papi Juancho’ and ‘7DJ.’”
Tickets start at $59 for the coliseum concert. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 via Ticketmaster.
An exclusive fan pre-sale on Feb. 25 will be made available by Maluma on Instagram as well as a pre-sale by CMN and WK Entertainment using the code: CMN, WKE.