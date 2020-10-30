Man charged in High Point shooting death on Thursday

HIGH POINT — A High Point man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 26-year-old High Point man on Thursday night.

Ernest Dunlap Jr., 52, of 1101 Meadowbrook Ave. was arrested at his home on a charge of first-degree murder, High Point police said Friday in a news release.

He is charged in connection with the death of Joseph Christopher Crawford, who was found shot to death in a parking lot when officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to a shooting at 2700 E. Lexington Ave., police said.

Dunlap is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail in High Point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Wade at 336-887-7841 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent via the P3 Tips mobile app or website.