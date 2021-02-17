 Skip to main content
Man charged in hit-and-run that left 26-year-old man dead earlier this month, Greensboro police say
Man charged in hit-and-run that left 26-year-old man dead earlier this month, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged in a pedestrian's Feb. 1 hit-and-run death.

Eugene Alexander Day, 41, is charged with felony hit and run with serious injury or death, obtaining property by false pretense and insurance fraud, police said in a news release. Day was being held on $20,000 bail in the Guilford County jail.

He is charged in the death of 26-year-old Jonathan Emmanuel Smith of Greensboro. Police said Smith was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue when he was struck about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1. 

A witness told officers that a white truck left the area, traveling north on Summit Avenue. Police later said the vehicle was likely a white or light-colored, newer model Ram 1500 Quad Cab pickup with possible damage to the front of the vehicle's right headlight. 

Police did not say Wednesday how they connected Day to Smith's death.

