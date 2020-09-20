Man charged with first-degree murder after hit-and-run Sunday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO - A 50-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder Sunday evening after the hit-and-run death of a Greensboro man earlier that day, authorities said.
Police found the body of Anthony Douglas Hill, 53, when they responded to the 2400 block of Madre Place in reference to a hit-and-run with injuries just before 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
The suspect turned himself into police and has been identified as Paul Steven Voss Jr., the news release said. The men knew each other, police said.
Police did not provide any details about what led to the incident.