Man critically injured in hit-and-run on Randleman Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Randleman Road and then fled the scene Wednesday night, police said in a news release.

At about 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit and run at Randleman Road and Lawrence Street and found a 39-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

The vehicle, a black 2015 to 2020 Toyota Corolla, fled the scene, traveling south on Randleman Road, police said.

The car should be missing the front grill and has a temporary paper tag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.