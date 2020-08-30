Blue and red emergency lights police lights

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 crashed into a minivan, killing himself and injuring four people, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Gate City Boulevard.

Oscar Solis Gonzalez, 59, was driving a 1990 Ford truck west when he collided head-on with an eastbound 2018 Toyota Sienna minivan, according to the release. Gonzalez was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the minivan, Elainia Koontz , 42, of Lexington, and three juvenile passengers were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

A 2019 Audi that crashed into the rear of the minivan left the scene before police arrived, according to the news release.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

