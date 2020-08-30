GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 crashed into a minivan, killing himself and injuring four people, Greensboro police said in a news release.
The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Gate City Boulevard.
Oscar Solis Gonzalez, 59, was driving a 1990 Ford truck west when he collided head-on with an eastbound 2018 Toyota Sienna minivan, according to the release. Gonzalez was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the minivan, Elainia Koontz , 42, of Lexington, and three juvenile passengers were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.
A 2019 Audi that crashed into the rear of the minivan left the scene before police arrived, according to the news release.
The police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.