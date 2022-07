GREENSBORO — A man is in custody after a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

At approximately 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo on located at 1800 Battleground Ave. in reference to a robbery of business, police said in a news release.

A weapon was implied during the robbery and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police have an individual in custody matching the suspect description and vehicle description, the news release said.