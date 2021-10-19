Man injured in High Point crash dies of injuries, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man injured in a two-vehicle crash died of his injuries Monday, police said in a news release.

On Oct. 11 at about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 74 east near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit.

Driving a 2005 Toyota Camry, Malik Khan, 67, made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by 63-year-old Chad Smith of Thomasville, according to police.

Kahn's vehicle went off the roadway to the right, striking the highway exit sign and a large metal highway lighting structure. The collision with the lighting structure caused "extensive" damage to the driver's side of Khan's vehicle, police said.

Firefighters removed Khan from the car and he was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died Monday, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police, but no charges are expected to be filed.