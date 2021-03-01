Man killed in Hewitt Street shooting identified as N.C. A&T student

GREENSBORO — A 27-year-old fatally shot Saturday evening was a student at N.C. A&T, the university said in a news release.

Michael Ryan Bowie was found with a gunshot wound by officers responding to an aggravated assault call at 8:12 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to a hospital and later died, according to Greensboro police.

Bowie, a senior civil engineering major from Philadelphia, had been in enrolled at A&T since 2019, having transferred from Voorhees College in South Carolina, the university said.

The incident at 3561 Hewitt St. is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

A&T extended condolences to Bowie's family and friends and encouraged any students in need of support to contact the A&T Counseling Center, located in Murphy Hall, Suite 109. The center can be reached at 336-334-7727.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.