Man killed in shooting Friday evening, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a man found shot Friday evening has died and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Mobile and Atlanta streets about 6:10 p.m. Friday found 27-year old Nathaniel Talford of Greensboro, police said in a news release. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.