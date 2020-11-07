 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in shooting Friday evening, Greensboro police say
0 comments
top story

Man killed in shooting Friday evening, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police say a man found shot Friday evening has died and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Mobile and Atlanta streets about 6:10 p.m. Friday found 27-year old Nathaniel Talford of Greensboro, police said in a news release. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News