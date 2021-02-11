Man killed in single-vehicle crash on West Market Street Wednesday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash on West Market Street Wednesday night, police said in a news release.

About 9:25 p.m., a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala traveling west on West Market Street near North Elam Avenue ran off the road to the right, striking a light pole. No other vehicles were involved, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Police said they suspect alcohol was a factor that led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send a tip via the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.