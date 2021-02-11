Man killed in single-vehicle crash on West Market Street Wednesday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash on West Market Street Wednesday night, police said in a news release.
About 9:25 p.m., a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala traveling west on West Market Street near North Elam Avenue ran off the road to the right, striking a light pole. No other vehicles were involved, according to police.
The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.
Police said they suspect alcohol was a factor that led to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send a tip via the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.