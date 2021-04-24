 Skip to main content
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck Friday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — One person was killed and three others injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Interstate 40, police said.

Eduin Sosa Arteaga, no age or address released, was headed east on I-40 when he tried to take Exit 222 at the last minute and lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving, police said in a news release. The van skidded off the left side of the ramp, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, police said.

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. to the wreck and found Arteaga was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries. The three passengers were being treated Friday for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said driver error and excessive speed were factors in the crash.

