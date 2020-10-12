Man missing from Greensboro was last seen Oct. 1, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old man last seen Oct. 1, according to a news release.

Jaleel Taquee Evans recently moved from 1616 E. Market St., the Greensboro Police Department said. Family last reported seeing Evans in the 1800 block of Britton Street about 7 p.m..

Evans is described by police as 5 feet, 11 eleven inches tall with an athletic build and a short-crop haircut.

Police think Evans may still have ties to the East Market Street location and Smith Homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.