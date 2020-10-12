 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man missing from Greensboro was last seen Oct. 1, police say
0 comments

Man missing from Greensboro was last seen Oct. 1, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jaleel Evans

Evans

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old man last seen Oct. 1, according to a news release. 

Jaleel Taquee Evans recently moved from 1616 E. Market St., the Greensboro Police Department said. Family last reported seeing Evans in the 1800 block of Britton Street about 7 p.m.. 

Evans is described by police as 5 feet, 11 eleven inches tall with an athletic build and a short-crop haircut.

Police think Evans may still have ties to the East Market Street location and Smith Homes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News