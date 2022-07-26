'Man of the people' Sammie Chess Jr. was the state's first Black superior court judge

GREENSBORO — Young Sammie Chess dropped out of high school but would become North Carolina’s first Black Superior Court judge and one of the first in the South.

The High Point teenager was motivated to leave school not because of the curriculum, but because of his cash-strapped family. He was working in a furniture factory when Samuel Burford, the principal at William Penn High School, finally caught up with Chess and motivated him to come back while helping him get a part-time job shining shoes — which, with tips, ended up paying more than the furniture job.

With Burford’s mentoring, Chess would go to N.C. Central University in Durham, where he earned undergraduate and law degrees, and would later help prepare a landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1971.

“I thought going to college was impossible, but my principal showed me how I could work and go to college,” Chess told the News & Record in 2007. “My father, who was my hero, said, ‘Don’t be afraid to go the extra mile and work harder than the next guy.’”

Chess, 88, with a long list of accolades to his name, died on July 23. His portrait hangs in the Edward K. Washington Superior Courtroom at the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.

His funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church in High Point.

He was inducted into the National Bar Association Hall of Fame and received the Rosskopf Award for Judicial Professionalism and Ethics — the highest honor given by the National Association of Administrative Law Judges. Chess was also awarded a “Meritorious Service” award from the North Carolina Association of Human Rights Workers.

“He was pragmatic, brilliant — but not one of those people who would make you feel less than,” daughter Janet Chess said. “A man of the people.”

Chess spent two years in the U.S. Army. When he opened his law practice in 1960, Chess represented many of the protestors targeting segregation.

A man of strong faith, he was nearing the courthouse in High Point for his first trial when he made a covenant with God and the work he felt called to do. He asked the Lord to help him make $50 a week so that he could afford a wife and family.

“He truly believed that what he did was for Him,” daughter Janet recalled.

Chess became a leader in helping desegregate schools, theaters, hospitals and other places in Guilford County.

“When you talk about resilience and grit and perseverance — we grew up in that,” daughter Janet said of her father and mother — who put on a brave front while petrified, she would later admit— as role models to her and sister Eva.

Janet recalls her father getting a call from parents of students in Asheboro who had been arrested for protesting and had not been given bonds for their release.

“Daddy got up in the middle of the night, as he often did to help others,” Janet remembered.

Chess would have to wade through members of the Ku Klux Klan to get to the jail.

He had prayed to God on the drive — because he could see himself dying.

“He walked into that crowd and he said with such a gait — what we called swagger today — that the Klan parted,” Janet recounted.

The crowd closed in behind him, she said, but he kept walking and he was able to get the students out.

Chess was among a handful of lawyers who met with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta where the civil rights leader urged them to use their legal knowledge to help his Southern Christian Leadership Conference. King also came to Chess’ home in Jamestown to talk strategy. There’s a beloved family photo with child Eva sitting on King’s lap.

“Not many were willing to help in the beginning because it might affect their livelihood,” Chess would later say.

But he had already made a promise to serve others.

“Rewards come from service,” he often told young lawyers. “Let the foundation of your law practice be service.’”

As a member of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, Chess had taken on Jim Crow laws throughout the South and won, including the desegregation of High Point public schools.

Another high-profile case was Griggs vs. Duke Power, and Chess was a member of the team representing the plaintiffs.

“That was the biggest employment case of the history of our society,’” Chess told the News & Record in 1991. “We went to the U.S. Supreme Court and did away with discrimination based on artificial reasons.”

The court ruled 8-0 that employers could not use job tests that effectively screened out Black people if the tests were not related to their ability to do the work. The case grew out of applications for promotion by 13 Black laborers at a Duke Power plant in Draper.

The 1971 decision continues to be used as a basis for determining employment discrimination.

On a more personal note, Chess also got the opportunity to advocate for his mentor back when the High Point schools superintendent tried to prevent Burford from being named principal of the new Andrews High School in 1968. The school board gave Burford the job, making him the first Black principal of a predominately white school in the state.

In 1971, Gov. Robert Scott named Chess to the Superior Court bench, which empowered him to change many practices commonly accepted during the time, such as judges and prosecuting officials referring to Black witnesses by their first name while others were referred to as “Mr.” and “Mrs.”

Chess made it clear that all who came before him would receive a fair and impartial trial regardless of color or station in life.

He retired in 2007 after nearly five decades in the legal profession.

Daughter Eva said that her father was often asked about his legacy. Chess’ perspective was always grounded in his humility and focused on family. The family’s favorite Bible verse is Micah Chapter 6, Verse 8.

“Which answers the question of what God requires of each of us,” Eva said. “What that meant to us as a family was to be just to all people, be merciful to all people and to walk humbly and be obedient with our God — and he was able to do all that.

“He would help with big things, like landmark cases that changed the lives of millions of people in our country, and then while driving around in our small town, he might see an elderly lady walking back from the supermarket in the heat with groceries.

“He would stop and drive her home.”