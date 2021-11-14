Man struck and killed after fleeing Alamance County traffic stop is identified by NC Highway Patrol troopers

Updated 11:28 a.m.

MEBANE — Authorities have identified a man they say was struck and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Imani Sekou Gregory, 43, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Gregory, a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at about 3 a.m., ran from the traffic stop across the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Gregory crossed the concrete median barrier and was struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-40/85, troopers said.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

All lanes of I-40/85 re-opened after troopers and the SBI cleared the scene at 8:38 a.m.

Posted 8:48 a.m.

