Man struck and killed after fleeing Alamance County traffic stop is identified by NC Highway Patrol troopers
Man struck and killed after fleeing Alamance County traffic stop is identified by NC Highway Patrol troopers

Updated 11:28 a.m.

MEBANE — Authorities have identified a man they say was struck and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Imani Sekou Gregory, 43, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Gregory, a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at about 3 a.m., ran from the traffic stop across the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Gregory crossed the concrete median barrier and was struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-40/85, troopers said.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. 

All lanes of I-40/85 re-opened after troopers and the SBI cleared the scene at 8:38 a.m.

Posted 8:48 a.m.

MEBANE — Troopers have reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 40/85 after a passenger who fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release.

The westbound lanes were closed since shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol said in the release.

Around that time, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office had stopped a vehicle on eastbound I-40/85 near Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County, troopers said. (Information has been changed to correct an error. See correction at bottom of story. 11:28 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021)

A passenger from the vehicle fled on foot, traveling across the interstate. The passenger was struck in the westbound lanes of the highway and died at the scene, troopers said.

The investigation is continuing and authorities said more details will later be released.

Correction

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40/85. Previous versions of this story were incorrect.

