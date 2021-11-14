Man struck and killed after fleeing Alamance County traffic stop is identified by NC Highway Patrol troopers

Updated 11:28 a.m.
MEBANE — Authorities have identified a man they say was struck and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
Imani Sekou Gregory, 43, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Gregory, a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at about 3 a.m., ran from the traffic stop across the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Gregory crossed the concrete median barrier and was struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-40/85, troopers said.
The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
All lanes of I-40/85 re-opened after troopers and the SBI cleared the scene at 8:38 a.m.
Posted 8:48 a.m.
MEBANE — Troopers have reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 40/85 after a passenger who fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release.
The westbound lanes were closed since shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol said in the release.
Around that time, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office had stopped a vehicle on eastbound I-40/85 near Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County, troopers said. (Information has been changed to correct an error. See correction at bottom of story. 11:28 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021)