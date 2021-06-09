Man struck by stray bullet while dining at Sedgefield Country Club, Guilford sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A man struck in the head by a stray bullet while dining at Sedgefield Country Club Tuesday evening was not seriously injured, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

About 6:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to Sedgefield Country Club, located at 3201 Forsyth Drive, after a 57-year-old man dining on an outside patio was shot in the head. The man suffered a superficial wound to the top of the head, minor enough that he declined to be treated by medics, the sheriff's office said.

The man was not targeted and it's likely the shooting was accidental, possibly the result of a bullet being fired into the air from some distance away, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 336-641-6691.