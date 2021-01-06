Man suspected of arson at apartment building in Greensboro identified by police

Updated at 12:10 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have released the identity of a Greensboro man arrested in connection with an early morning arson at Beck Street Apartments.

Joseph James Milton, 58, is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

Milton is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center with a $150,000 bail.

No additional information was provided.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A suspect is in custody after a fire was intentionally set to a Greensboro apartment building early Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

The fire was reported at 3314 Beck St., Apt. A, at 2:45 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department. Firefighters had the blaze at Beck Street Apartments under control by 3:02 a.m.

Church said the estimated structure loss is $40,000, while the loss of contents in the apartment is estimated at about $8,000.

The fire appeared to be intentionally set and a suspect, who has yet to be named, was taken into custody, Greensboro police said.