Man who kidnapped Davidson County girl was in contact with other local juveniles and wanted in other states, officials say

Officials say the man who kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from Davidson County and injured a police officer during a shootout Saturday was free on bond and communicating with other local young girls online.

In a press conference Monday, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said Savannah Grace Childress' kidnapper, 38-year-old William Robert Ice of Pennsylvania, communicated with Childress online. Ice died at a hospital Sunday after apparently turning a gun on himself after the shootout in Lonoke, Ark., state police there said.

Savannah went missing from her home in southern Davidson County on Feb. 11, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Savannah's father was the last person to see her the day she went missing.

"After she didn’t pick up her younger sibling at the bus stop, she was reported missing, and we got into action at that time," Simmons said.

Authorities quickly learned that Savannah was using her school-issued computer to communicate with a person, whom investigators later identified as Ice. They determined that Ice also was communicating with five young girls in Alamance County.

The juveniles were interviewed and provided information which lead to Savannah's safe return, authorities said.