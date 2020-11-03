Manning handily wins first Congressional term in 6th District

GREENSBORO — Democrat Kathy Manning vanquished Republican Lee Haywood in the battle for the 6th District Congressional seat, according to unofficial results.
With all 239 precincts reporting, Manning garnered 62.3% of the votes, while Haywood got 37.7%, according to results posted by the state Board of Elections late Tuesday.
“I’m overwhelmed,” the former immigration lawyer and philanthropist said in an online Zoom event celebrating her win. She noted that the digital party, due to the coronavirus pandemic, "is not exactly how we expected the celebration to take place.”
Manning of Greensboro will take the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Mark Walker, who decided not to seek reelection after the district was redrawn to include mostly Democratic Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.
The Zoom event included a video featuring dozens of family and friends wishing her well and giving her advice ranging from staying strong-willed in her beliefs to finding out where the best bathrooms are in Washington.
"I am determined to fight for the things that motivated me to run for office," Manning said. "For health care and prescription drugs that are affordable and accessible to everyone. For investment in our schools and our teachers. ... For more jobs that pay the prevailing, no, a living wage. For the common steps necessary to stop the gun violence that is ravaging our country."
Manning also promised to combat climate change, protect Social Security and Medicare, as well as "a woman's right to make her own reproductive decisions."
Reached by phone Tuesday night, Haywood blamed his loss on the redrawn district lines, which occurred after a panel of judges found the legislature's maps showed evidence of "extreme gerrymandering."
"(District 6) was gerrymandered by judges to favor a Democratic candidate," said Haywood, a Greensboro businessman. "It can’t be more simply put than that."
The redrawn district clearly favored a Democrat, said John Dinan, a political science professor from Wake Forest University. "It illustrates what a difference redistricting can make, because a court-ordered redistricting turned what had been a somewhat comfortably Republican-leaning district into a district that leans very heavily toward Democrats," Dinan said.
Noting Manning ran much of her campaign via Zoom and other electronic media because of the pandemic, Haywood said Manning "was able to lay low and protect herself and her views."
"If she had to explain her views, she probably would not have done as well," he said.
Manning also raised nearly $2 million in her campaign, compared to Haywood's $61,000.
Both Dinan and Drew Engelhardt, a UNCG assistant professor of political science, said that difference indicates the Republican Party felt the race was a longshot.
"The Democrats were really keen on getting this seat picked up and the Republicans thought that it was out of reach — relative to other races that they thought were a little bit more competitive and wanted to spend their money on," Engelhardt said.
He also noted Manning's win will help increase the number of women in Congress.
"This is part of a trend that we’ve seen over the past couple of election cycles," he said. Of the 435 current members of the U.S. House, 101 are women; 88 Democrats and 13 Republicans.
Despite her own apparently clear win, Manning reminded supporters that the Democrats' election fight continues.
"We cannot let Donald Trump pervert this election by declaring victory early or pushing his unsubstantiated theory that mail-in ballots are equal to voter fraud," Manning said. "We must insist on the patient and thorough counting of all the votes."
And, when all the counting is done, Manning said the country has to seek to come together.
"We need to find ways to stop the incivility, the bigotry, the lying, the misinformation and begin to heal the divisions that have exploded in this country," she said. "We need to find a way to treat each other with respect and start working together to build a better future for our entire country."
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.