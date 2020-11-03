Many Guilford County voters supported $300 million school bond referendum

GREENSBORO — On the Guilford County school bond referendum, with 126 of 165 precincts reporting Tuesday night, 72.5% of voters supported the bond referendum, with 27.6% voting against it.

As for the county's proposed quarter cent increase in the local sales and use tax, about 66.8% of voters said no to it, while about 33.2% said yes.

Results for each were incomplete and unofficial as of 10:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Passage of the $300 million school bond referendum would give permission to county commissioners to issue the bonds, but does not require them to do so. If issued, the bonds must be used to fund school facilities.

County commissioners pledged they would also use the sales tax money for school construction, but could not include on the ballot information about that pledge, which is not legally binding. Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Branson had said he expected the sales tax money would go toward paying school construction bond debt if both measures passed.

The school bonds could potentially allow the district to replace a handful of its elementary schools that are in the worst condition, build a new school in the southwest part of the county and acquire land for upcoming and future school projects.