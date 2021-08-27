Marie Wood, who brought She Rocks to the Triad to fight ovarian cancer, has died

“She said if getting the resources in the hands of even one woman can make a difference, I want to do that,” said her friend and fellow interior designer Kasey Stone, who is also one of the founding members of She Rocks the Triad. “She didn’t want anyone else to be caught by surprise like she was.”

Wood, the group’s president, had four adult children and in that 2019 interview called husband and college sweetheart Tom Wood her real-life hero.

“He perseveres and supports me in all my endeavors,” Wood said. “He is not afraid of what life has thrown at us and has been the grounding rock to me for more than 33 years.”

Wood, known for her interior design work around the world, also remodeled the sanctuary at her church, Westminster Presbyterian.

“She was an inspiration to a lot of folks,” said the Rev. Ernie Thompson, Westminster’s senior pastor. “She had a joy about her and a light that made people want to be around her.”

It was in late 2016, after feeling unusually tired, that Wood thought about making an appointment to see her doctor. But the holidays were coming up and she put it off for about two months, she would later say. While preparing for her upcoming colonoscopy in early 2017, her doctor had her blood tested and found markers for cancer.