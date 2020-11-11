Marine Corps League provides community for Greensboro veterans

GREENSBORO — “Hundreds of Marines will be returning home soon — they will need help acclimating to civilian life,” so went the clarion call in 1944 to form a Greensboro detachment of the Marine Corps League.

The detachment was renamed later in memory of a Para-Marine and former student of Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley) who fell on Guadalcanal in 1942. Along with hundreds of other memorial services, the Adrian L. Kirkman Marine Corps League Honor Guard performed final military rites for Kirkman when his remains were returned to the States in 1949.

When many of the Marine Corps Leaguers and all Marine Reservists were called back into active duty to serve in Korea, the local detachment was deactivated.

Bill Moss, a local businessman and Korean War era veteran, led efforts in 1974 to reorganize a Marine Corps League Detachment in Greensboro. With more than 200 members, it became one of the largest along the East Coast and has spun off many other detachments.

In 2009, Moss envisioned a Triad-wide veterans memorial. Ground was broken in Triad Park for the Carolina Field of Honor in 2013. It was dedicated on Memorial Day in 2014. While veterans from all services served on Moss’ board of directors, most were members of the Marine Corps League.