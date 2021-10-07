Mass vaccination site reopens at Greensboro Coliseum for COVID-19 booster shots

GREENSBORO — Health officials are restarting COVID-19 vaccination efforts at the Greensboro Coliseum — this time, to give booster shots as well as pediatric vaccines if they become available.
The Saturday clinics should make it easier for those eligible for a booster vaccination to get one, Cone Health officials said in a news release. Both Cone and the Guilford County health department will offer clinics on three Saturdays in October and November.
Currently, booster doses are authorized only for certain people who took the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago — specifically, to those who are immunocompromised, over 65 years or older or who work in areas where the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is high.
Data shows a booster dose of the vaccine increases protection against the coronavirus.
Authorization of booster vaccinations for Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines may come later this month.
Pediatric vaccines are not currently available. However, the Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11 — using kid-sized doses. Until now, only those 12 and older could be inoculated in the U.S. with shots for children limited to the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.
The new effort is not as large as the mass vaccination site held at the coliseum for several months earlier this year. That initiative involved first and second doses of all three federally-approved vaccines against the highly contagious respiratory disease.
This time, clinics are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by phone at 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Guilford County health department will operate a separate vaccination clinic at the coliseum from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30. Appointments for these clinics can be made online at guilfordvaccination.com or by calling 336-641-7944.
The agency also is holding a clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center (921 Eastchester Dr., Suite 1230) in High Point.
People who register for a booster shot should bring their vaccination card to the appointment.
Lost your card? Replacement information is available on the .ly/3uR90LW" target="_blank">N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website at https://bit.ly/3uR90LW.
The coliseum site will operate similarly to how it did last spring, providing boosters for up to 1,500 people a day.
Cone Health has also expanded opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccination from one to four days a week at N.C. A&T and continues offering community clinics in Alamance, Guilford and Randolph counties. Dates and locations for Cone Health vaccination clinics are available at conehealth.com/vaccine.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.