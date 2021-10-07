Mass vaccination site reopens at Greensboro Coliseum for COVID-19 booster shots

GREENSBORO — Health officials are restarting COVID-19 vaccination efforts at the Greensboro Coliseum — this time, to give booster shots as well as pediatric vaccines if they become available.

The Saturday clinics should make it easier for those eligible for a booster vaccination to get one, Cone Health officials said in a news release. Both Cone and the Guilford County health department will offer clinics on three Saturdays in October and November.

Currently, booster doses are authorized only for certain people who took the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago — specifically, to those who are immunocompromised, over 65 years or older or who work in areas where the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is high.

Data shows a booster dose of the vaccine increases protection against the coronavirus.

Authorization of booster vaccinations for Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines may come later this month.

Pediatric vaccines are not currently available. However, the Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11 — using kid-sized doses. Until now, only those 12 and older could be inoculated in the U.S. with shots for children limited to the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

