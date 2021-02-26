Mass vaccination site to open at Four Seasons Town Centre next month

GREENSBORO — A mass COVID-19 vaccination center is set to open at Four Seasons Town Centre on March 10, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.
The FEMA-supported vaccination center will remain open for eight weeks and operate seven days a week. The site will have the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day, with options for drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service in the space formerly occupied by Dillard’s, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The site was also announced Friday in Washington by Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser on COVID-19 response, at the weekly White House briefing, featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 adviser.
Another site will be opened in Chicago and will vaccinate 6,000 people per day.
The White House said in a news release that it is deploying federal teams immediately in Greensboro to work with the state and local jurisdictions.
The White House said the site will act as a “hub” with additional supporting vaccination centers—or “spokes”—reaching nearby communities. Spoke locations will be determined by the state. Spokes from the Greensboro location may be fixed or mobile centers pending the state’s decision. During this pilot period, the federal government will provide limited direct allocation to these sites through FEMA — as they do through federal entities for other federal programs.
Site considerations for the Four Seasons Town Centre location included adequate parking and access to public transportation, the White House said.
The supply of vaccines, which are granted by the federal government, will be in addition to the state's weekly allotment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Federal personnel, mostly from the Department of Defense, will staff the site, but receive resources and personnel support from Guilford County, the N.C. Department of Public Safety and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the governor's office said.
According to the governor's announcement, Guilford County was selected for a vaccination site by FEMA and the CDC as an area with significant underserved or marginalized populations. The county has a population of about 523,000 residents, of which 49% are minorities. About 11% of county residents have received first dose vaccinations and 5.6% have received second doses.
Appointments will be required for vaccination at the site and will be available through a central system and through community partners to ensure access among marginalized populations. Information on scheduling appointments will be released in the coming days.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said that he has been asking Cooper for three to four weeks for Greensboro to be designated as a mass vaccination site.
“Ask and you shall receive,” Alston said.
He said that the governor’s visit to a vaccination site at Mount Zion Baptist Church two weeks ago with Alston and Mayor Nancy Vaughan helped persuade him that Guilford County is making a special effort to vaccinate minorities and people who might have difficulty getting vaccinated.
He said the state and federal government chose Four Seasons Town Centre for the site because it didn’t want to interrupt the county sites at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Mount Zion and High Point.
“We’re already are doing a semi-mass vaccination site,” Alston said. “We would’ve had to move if they had come there.”
He said the mall is on Greensboro Transit Agency lines and is also on an Interstate 40 exit.
“If we are talking about serving multiple counties that’s a big plus — they don’t have to go through the city to get to the coliseum,” Alston said.
He said sites like this eight-week effort will help the county reach herd immunity with as much as 70% of the population vaccinated by summer.
But he’s going to continue to ask for more vaccine for Guilford County’s sites as more people become eligible in March.
“We are going to be first on everybody’s list to be able to get more vaccine,” Alston said.
Staff Writer Richard M. Barron contributed to this report.