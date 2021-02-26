Mass vaccination site to open at Four Seasons Town Centre next month

“Ask and you shall receive,” Alston said.

He said that the governor’s visit to a vaccination site at Mount Zion Baptist Church two weeks ago with Alston and Mayor Nancy Vaughan helped persuade him that Guilford County is making a special effort to vaccinate minorities and people who might have difficulty getting vaccinated.

He said the state and federal government chose Four Seasons Town Centre for the site because it didn’t want to interrupt the county sites at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Mount Zion and High Point.

“We’re already are doing a semi-mass vaccination site,” Alston said. “We would’ve had to move if they had come there.”

He said the mall is on Greensboro Transit Agency lines and is also on an Interstate 40 exit.

“If we are talking about serving multiple counties that’s a big plus — they don’t have to go through the city to get to the coliseum,” Alston said.

He said sites like this eight-week effort will help the county reach herd immunity with as much as 70% of the population vaccinated by summer.

But he’s going to continue to ask for more vaccine for Guilford County’s sites as more people become eligible in March.

“We are going to be first on everybody’s list to be able to get more vaccine,” Alston said.

Staff Writer Richard M. Barron contributed to this report.