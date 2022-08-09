McDonald's restaurants across North Carolina to hold hiring event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today

McDonald’s locations in Greensboro and Winston-Salem are inviting job seekers to visit between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today to get an on-the-spot interview.
The company wants to hire more than 14,000 employees to support restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall.
In a news release about the hiring event, the company did not specify its hourly wages when noting that jobs offer advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling, free meals and tuition reimbursement assistance among the benefits.
Job seekers can also text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.