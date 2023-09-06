McKay’s Greensboro, one of the city’s most popular bookstores, will be moving to Mebane in early 2024.

The new location at 4053 Wilson Road, across from Tanger Outlets, will more than triple McKay’s previous capacity for used books, music, movies, games, and toys. The move is a strategic decision that will expand McKay’s operations between the Triad and the Triangle, the company said in a news release.

Many Greensboro residents are disappointed with the announcement. A post on the Greensboro store’s Facebook page received over 800 comments, many bemoaning the distance — 33 miles — from Greensboro to Mebane.

Gwen Ball, the manager of McKay’s Greensboro, said that the staff is excited about the decision.

“We’ve loved being part of the Greensboro community, but we’ve outgrown our location on Battleground Avenue,” Ball said. “The new building will give us the space we need to best serve the area for years to come.”

McKay’s other North Carolina store, in Winston-Salem, will not be affected by the decision. The company, founded in North Carolina in 1974, also has stores in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville.

In addition to the benefits of improved space, the newly constructed space in Mebane will also feature a more streamlined way to drop off items.

Sellers will be able to pull right up to the building into designated, covered parking spots and drop off items they want to sell without having to go inside the store.

“Sometimes you’re in a hurry, and you’re not planning to stick around to shop,” said assistant manager Joe Blondino. “That’s what the drive-up window is for. You can drop your items off and pick up payment later. No more hauling items across the parking lot!”

Keith Debbage, a longtime resident of Greensboro and Joint Professor of Geography at UNCG, said that the move “hurts me deeply” and that it will be a “big gamble” for McKay’s.

“McKay’s has very deep roots in Greensboro and a very dedicated group of consumers,” Debbage said. “The city of Mebane is much smaller than any other city they’re in. Density levels are not nearly where they are in Chattanooga, Knoxville, or Winston-Salem. A key part of McKay’s business model isn’t just a one-time visit, it thrives on repeat customers because inventory turns over very quickly.”

Debbage also admitted that the new Mebane location has clear benefits.

“They’ve got a prestigious site right off the interstate, across from the Tanger outlet mall,” Debbage said. “Historically, Mebane has been the fastest growing city in the Triad. This could broaden their market in between the Triad and the Triangle.”

At McKay’s, customers exhibited a variety of responses to the move.

Debbie Miller, a 40-year resident of Greensboro, routinely takes her mother Gloria to McKay’s to buy puzzles. Miller has been a customer of the location for around 20 years. When told that McKay’s was moving to Mebane, Miller was surprised.

“This store has always been a convenience to us,” Miller said. “(Mebane) is just too far.”

However, when asked about the availability of parking at the current Greensboro store, Miller said that “parking is a problem.”

Other customers hailing from High Point and Winston-Salem weren’t as shocked by the future move.

Cynthia Rouse, who had been coming to the McKay’s in Greensboro for more than five years, said that she’ll probably go to the Winston-Salem store after McKay’s moves to Mebane.

Tim Vaughan, who lives in Winston-Salem and frequents both stores, said that he’ll drive to the Mebane store.

“Honestly, I’ll go,” Vaughan said, “It’ll only be another 15 minutes of driving.”

On Facebook, Diane Singer, a commentor from Raleigh, was happy with the announcement, saying that it would be a much closer drive from Raleigh. McKay’s bookstore in Raleigh closed in 2017.

The current owners of McKay’s building in Greensboro say that they have begun marketing the property but don’t have anything definitive to say about what could take McKay’s place.