GREENSBORO — Officials are exploring adding a 1% tax on restaurant meal tabs to pay for maintenance and improvements to city venues and sports fields.

Though no formal proposal has been brought to the City Council, Mayor Nancy Vaughan has been talking with city and county officials about the idea. She has scheduled an invitation-only meeting with downtown restauranteurs to discuss it on Monday.

“I think this will be a good informational meeting,” Vaughan said. “I think when you see the type of events that are coming into town, we truly are in jeopardy of losing them.”

The General Assembly would have to authorize the local “prepared food tax” before it could be imposed. It would tax most food served in restaurants and food trucks and would also include takeout meals.

Mecklenburg, Wake, Dare and Cumberland counties, as well as the town of Hillsborough, charge a 1% prepared food tax.

In Guilford County, restaurant meals already carry a state sales tax of 4.75% and a county sales tax of 2%.

Vaughan said the county Board of Commissioners also would have to approve of the tax, even if it is limited to the city, because it collects taxes for all the municipalities.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the board, said he’s talked to Vaughan about the issue, but there’s been little discussion with other commissioners.

The tax — which Alston said could generate between $16 million and $20 million a year — also could be sought on a countywide basis.

Vaughan and Alston said much of the tax would be paid for by people outside of the county who are visiting the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the Greensboro Coliseum or attending sporting events at local facilities.

“Seventy-eight percent of the people that usually attend the Tanger Center, they are from outside of Guilford County,” Alston said.

Vaughan said the city needs the money to ensure its facilities are top-notch in order to compete for tourism dollars.

The city has more than $90 million in unfunded maintenance in the Parks & Recreation Department alone, according to city documents.

“You look at Bryan Park right now, it’s beginning to show an awful lot of age on it,” Vaughan said. “So it’ll be putting down new turf, putting up lights” and maybe constructing a hospitality center where people could buy food.

Vaughan said the town of Cary is building a new tennis facility that will compete for tournaments now held at Greensboro’s Spencer Love Tennis Center.

“We are going head-to-head not only nationally, but … with these other cities in North Carolina that have a revenue stream that we do not,” she said.

However, in a June 26 letter to Vaughan from the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, the group lobbied against the proposed tax.

Association President and CEO Lynn Minges pointed out that restaurants have needed to raise their prices because of increased labor and food costs. Noting that these businesses are just coming back from the devastating effects of the pandemic, “an increased tax on your citizens and restaurant customers would hurt both consumers and foodservice establishments at a time when they can least afford it,” Minges wrote.

Minges suggested the city consider “user fees” instead.

Vaughan agreed. “We need to look at adding a facility fee to the Coliseum arena tickets. We charge $4 a ticket at Tanger. I think we should be doing the same at the Coliseum.”

Still, Vaughan said the meals tax is a good idea.

“The people who will be impacted will be the hospitality industry and I think that they have to realize that on a $40 food bill, it’s 40 cents,” she said. “I don’t know many people who aren’t going to go out to eat over 40 cents.”

During the public comment period at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Vaughan was accused of being secretive about the issue.

Vaughan, though, said she’s talked about the issue for more than a year, bringing it up in budget work sessions, but that the discussion began in earnest last fall.

“We want to do broad outreach and, of course, there will be public hearings,” she said. “This is complicated and it takes time.”