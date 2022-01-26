Meet the Polites: Burlington couple shares family life, house-flipping business in new A&E show

“We come into it with more of an investor mindset,” Krystal Polite, 41, said.

It is their approach to flipping, and their openness to share insight and open a door to their family life that appealed to producers at A&E who chose the Polites from hundreds of entries to be considered for the show.

The show was filmed in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Greensboro over the course of seven months last year.

Be Polite Properties is a long way from Dedric Polite’s start as a real estate investor. The South Carolina native moved to Boston with his mother and siblings when he was young. It was his mom’s struggles as a single parent that motivated Dedric Polite to make something of himself. After graduating from Amherst College, and while working as a pharmaceutical rep, he managed to get a zero-down loan and buy a three-unit apartment building. He said he was inspired by the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” He lived in the ground-floor apartment while renting out the top two floors to pay the mortgage.

“That made me a believer in real estate investing,” Dedric Polite said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}