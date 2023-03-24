GREENSBORO — Before becoming a soloist dancer with the New York City Ballet, Megan LeCrone pulled on her tights and tutu at the age of 4 with the Greensboro Ballet.

She was a mouse in “The Nutracker.”

A dove in “Snow White.”

And Bluebird in “Sleeping Beauty” as a teenager.

The Carolina Theatre’s stage was like a second home.

“Once I started dancing, that’s really all I wanted to do,” recalled LeCrone — “Meg” or “Meggie” to friends and family.

The Greensboro Ballet offered lots of choreographers. Lots of productions. Lots of everything for LeCrone.

“I just got a lot of exposure to professional dancers and the ballet world,” LeCrone explained.

Now she is one of those professional dancers — and a guest artist no less — as the company presents “Storybook Tales” Saturday and Sunday at the Carolina Theatre.

Among the weekend’s highlights is a “Sleeping Beauty Suite” which includes the “Garland Waltz” and “Act III (The Wedding)” from the full-length classical ballet, “Sleeping Beauty,” which is set to the musical score of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. LeCrone is Princess Aurora.

Among the weekend’s other offerings, the Greensboro Ballet will introduce “The Big Red Umbrella,” a new children’s story based on the book by the same name to a medley of music by composer Alexandre Desplat.

Christine Cervino Grider, Greensboro Ballet’s artistic director, and Nina Bass Munda, the school and youth ballet director, collaborated on the production about inclusion.

LeCrone will also hold a “Princess Tea” with Aurora as part of the activities. Since coming back to Greensboro she has already talked to young dancers about continuing their classes even in the summer so they can perfect their craft. Like she did.

Not only has LeCrone performed challenging feats with the New York City Ballet, the country’s pre-eminent dance company, she is also their ballet-worn feet — quite literally. Her bandaged-up toes were snapped for the cover of a book.

The photo became a popular meme and ended up on posters with inspirational quotes added.

“I see it in the airports all the time,” LeCrone said.

She has long been a role model, especially in the Triad.

“Out of the thousands, she is the one that made it big,” said Jennifer Savage Gentry, executive director of the nonprofit ballet and one of LeCrone’s early dance instructors.

Although young dancers are given room to explore and grow without expectations, there was something about LeCrone back then, Gentry remembered.

“We all saw it,” Gentry said. “She was just so obviously born with the gifts and she had the passion and worked for it.”

Gentry says it is heartening to see the Greensboro ballerina showcased among the best in the world.

From the Greensboro Ballet, LeCrone said she learned discipline, accountability and dedication. She would attend the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem right after winter break during her freshman year at Page High School. She then entered the New York City Ballet’s School of American Ballet in 2001 and joined the company as a member of the corps de ballet the next year.

LeCrone made her professional debut in “Agon” — a principle role — with the late Albert Evans.

“There were lots of highs and lots of lows,”’ LeCrone said of life as a ballerina. “I had lots of injuries in my 20s.”

In all, she endured seven years of injuries and surgeries.

“I just loved it and knew it wasn’t time to give up,” LeCrone said of sticking with it. “And now I’m a soloist.”

LeCrone is grateful for those who never gave up on her, including Peter Martins, the New York City Ballet’s master in chief at the time who kept her in the company during those tumultuous years.

While in town, she will stop by some of her favorite places, like Deep Roots market, Lewis and Elm and Liberty Oak Wine and Cheese.

“It’s home,” LeCrone said.