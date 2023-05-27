Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day closings, changes and activity

Greensboro city offices will be closed.

Guilford County offices will be closed.

North Carolina state government offices will be closed.

Federal government offices will be closed.

Guilford County Schools will be closed.

Garbage collections will be postponed one day.

Other collections will be on a regular schedule.

Memorial Day activity

The JustOne Foundation and VFW Post 2087 will honor fallen veterans at a Memorial Day Event at VFW Post 2087. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2605 S. Elm-Eugene St.

The Memorial Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.

The speaker will be Al Stewart, a retired assistant Greensboro police chief.

Stewart is also a decorated Vietnam veteran. He was an Airborne-Ranger sergeant and a Night Hawk gunship gunner.

Stewart has served serval tours as an adviser to soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon since his retirement.

Lawn chairs are recommended. The ceremony will be held rain or shine.

For more information, go to https://www.carolinafieldofhonor.org/ and click on the events menu.

