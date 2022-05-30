Memorial Day closings

Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Closed today
Greensboro city offices: Closed today
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
ABC stores: Open today
Schools: Closed today
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO also on a Saturday schedule, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
(For week of May 30)
Greensboro: No collection today. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.
People are also reading…
High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.