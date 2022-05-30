 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day closings

Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Closed today

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

ABC stores: Open today

Schools: Closed today

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO also on a Saturday schedule, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

(For week of May 30)

Greensboro: No collection today. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

