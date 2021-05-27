 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Day closings
0 comments
top story

Memorial Day closings

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. flags
Jay Reeves

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ABC stores: Open Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO also on a Saturday schedule, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-74 interchange nears finish in High Point
Local Government

I-74 interchange nears finish in High Point

N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News