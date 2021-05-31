 Skip to main content
Memorial Day closings
Memorial Day closings

U.S. flags

Jay Reeves

 Jay Reeves

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Open Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO also on a Saturday schedule, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

