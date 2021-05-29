Memorial Day closings

Federal offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Monday
County offices: Closed Monday
ABC stores: Open Monday
Schools: Closed Monday
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO also on a Saturday schedule, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Monday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.
High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
