Memorial Day events and closings

Memorial Day happenings

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. Monday, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, between Belk and Harper’s Restaurant, Greensboro. Will raise the colors at 8 a.m., followed by singing the national anthem led by members of the Mount Pisgah Methodist Church Choir. Tentative speaker: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. http://mcl260.info.

17th annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. Monday, corner of South Main and High streets in High Point. Features Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath laying and more. nicruden@gmail.com.

Memorial Day Ceremony and Events: 11 a.m. Monday, Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown. With Jamestown Veterans’ Committee. Flag raising ceremony, wreath laying, proclamation, speaker. 336-906-5362 or www.jncveteransmem.org.

Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Speaker: Retired Navy master chief petty officer and Navy SEAL, Steve Nash. Bring a lawn chair. Wear masks as you deem appropriate. Rain or shine. 336-851-0999 or www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.