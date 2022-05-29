Memorial Day Events on Monday, May 30

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m., Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, between Belk and Harper’s Restaurant, Greensboro. http://mcl260.info.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, Kernersville. Rain or shine. Speaker: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bob Dees, retired. Will feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Free. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

18th Annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m., corner of South Main and High streets in High Point. Features Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath-laying and more. Brig. Gen. Norman Cooling, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, will speak. nicruden@gmail.com.

Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m., start at The Big Chair, 6 W. Main St., Thomasville. Ends at Cushwa Football Stadium with a paratrooper ceremony. 336-472-4422.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 4 p.m., Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Starts inside the commissioners' meeting room and finishes outside at the Randolph County Veterans Memorial. 336-430-8371 or 336-498-7146.